Cong to declare candidates for LS polls after its central poll panel meet: Jitendra Singh

Gwalior, Mar 3 (PTI) The Congress will announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh soon after the party's central election committee meeting to be held in four-five days, party general secretary Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.
Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the names for 24 out of the total 29 seats in MP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"The list of Congress (candidates) will be prepared soon. We take the decision in a democratic manner after consulting with committees at the block and district level, besides candidates of the state assembly election," Singh, the Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in MP, said at a press conference here.
He said the party's central election committee (CEC) will meet in the next four-five days.
"Soon after the CEC meeting, the list of the Congress candidates will be declared," Singh said in reply to a question.
On former MP CM Kamal Nath not present during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' here on Sunday, Singh said the senior Congress leader will rejoin the yatra in Ujjain as he had to leave for his sister's heart surgery.
Nath was present at a function organised in Morena on Saturday to welcome the entry of Rahul Gandhi's yatra in the state.
Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is the Lok Sabha member from MP's Chhindwara constituency, the only seat which the Congress won in the 2019 general polls.
The BJP is currently holding 28 out of the 29 seats in the state.
Speculation had been rife regarding Chhindwara, with no candidate announced yet by the BJP. Amidst talks of Congress stalwarts Kamal Nath and his son switching sides, the Naths recently refuted any such reports.
The BJP on Saturday announced names for 24 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, fielding former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna.
It repeated 13 old faces while introducing new candidates in 11 seats. PTI ADU GK