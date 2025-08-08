Cong to discuss strategy to take Rahul's 'vote chori' charge into nation-wide campaign

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Congress on Monday will deliberate on the party's strategy over launching a nation-wide campaign against alleged voter list "manipulation" and election "fraud" after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made the "vote chori" charges against the Election Commission and the BJP.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the AICC general secretaries, in-charges in various states and heads of frontal organisations would be meet at 4.30 pm under the chairmanship of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters to chalk out the further strategy on the issue.

"Just as Bapu gave us the 'Do or Die' call during the Quit India Movement, we today must embark upon a similar do-or-die mission to save Indian democracy.

"To discuss the party’s further nationwide campaign against voter list manipulation and election fraud as exposed by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, a meeting of AICC general secretaries, in-charges, and frontal organisation heads will be held on 11th August at 4:30 PM at 24 Akbar Road, presided over by INC president Mallikarjun Kharge ji," Venugopal said in a post on X.

He said that various Pradesh Congress Committees across the country will screen on Saturday Rahul Gandhi's press conference at state headquarters to "expose the BJP–ECI nexus in this electoral fraud".

Gandhi on Thursday made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, as he cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

Claiming the "vote chori model" was being used in many constituencies across the country, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also said that the judiciary needs to get involved in this because "the democracy that we love so much, does not exist anymore".

Addressing a press conference at the AICC's Indira Bhawan headquarters here, Gandhi said what his party had collected through research was "criminal evidence" and alleged that the Election Commission was busy destroying such proof across the country.

He said that more than one lakh votes in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka were found to be "fake, duplicate or bulk voter, with invalid addresses and new voters with misuse of Form 6". PTI SKC SKC MNK MNK