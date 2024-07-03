Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the party will make efforts to ensure that "all social components" get a representation in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing party workers here, he said the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have registered a resounding victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, and urged them to work in the same way at the district, taluka and booth levels to remove the "corrupt" Mahayuti government in the state and bring the MVA to power.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won 13 seats in Maharashtra, a big jump from the solitary seat it won in 2019, while its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged nine and the NCP (SP) eight.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in the next few months.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's cell and departments felicitated Chennithala and state president Nana Patole for the party's victory in the Lok Sabha elections under their leadership. The event was held at the Shivaji Mandir in Dadar.

Speaking on the occasion, Patole said various cells and departments of the state Congress played an important role in the party's massive victory in the parliamentary polls in the state.

"All of them went from village to village in the state to spread the Congress' ideology and also distributed the letter of Congress' five Nyayas with 25 guarantees. Although the Lok Sabha battle has been won, the struggle is not yet over," he said, as he called upon the party cadre to work towards its success in the assembly polls.

The BJP government is always spreading fake narratives among the people. It passed a bill to give reservation to women with great fanfare, but it is unable to implement it because the census has not been conducted, he added.

"They are playing with the lives of the poor people by giving them plastic rice in the name of free grain. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they vaccinated people and printed the prime minister's photo on the certificate," he alleged. PTI MR NP