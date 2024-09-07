Cong to form coordination committee for seat-sharing ahead of J’khand polls

Ranchi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday said a coordination committee would soon be formed to discuss the seat-sharing formula with allies in Jharkhand ahead of the assembly polls.

The announcement was made by AICC secretary Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka, who is also the Jharkhand co-incharge, after a meeting of the party here.

“A coordination committee will be formed after discussions with our general secretary, who is coming to Jharkhand on Sunday. The committee will deal with the seat-sharing issue (for the polls),” he said.

Ulaka said the party would declare how many seats it would contest after the panel members discuss the matter.

“The committee will decide the seats with the JMM and other parties that would contest under the banner of the INDIA bloc. We want the seat-sharing arrangement to be a win-win situation for all the allies in order to win the assembly polls,” he said.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. The Congress had contested 31 out of the 81 seats in the 2019 polls in alliance with the JMM and RJD. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had contested 43 seats and the RJD seven.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said the party would pitch for a caste census in the state after the assembly polls.

He also said it would demand for the creation of a OBC welfare ministry. PTI SAN SAN RBT