Cong to form 'shadow cabinet' in Rajasthan: LoP Tikaram Jully

Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Monday said that the Congress will soon form a "shadow cabinet" and young MLAs will be assigned departments.

"We will give the responsibility of keeping an eye on the functioning of different government departments to young MLAs of the party," he said.

Jully said if the government makes any change in any scheme or if there are irregularities, such issues would be raised in the Assembly with the support of documents and evidence.

Reacting to Jully's announcement, Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel claimed that there is no coordination in the Congress Legislature Party.

"A battle for supremacy is ongoing between Jully and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara. Congress MLAs do not consider Jully as their leader. In such a situation one can guess how successful the shadow cabinet will be," he said. PTI SDA NSD NSD