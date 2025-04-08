Cong to give more power to DCC chiefs, fix accountability: Sachin Pilot

Ahmedabad: The Congress intends to create more empowered district units with their presidents having enhanced accountability, responsibility and political strength, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said here on Tuesday as the party's top brass deliberated on organisational reforms and poll preparations.

Pilot also asserted that the Congress would fight the upcoming elections with strength and expressed confidence that the Congress and its supporting ideologies would come together to give the BJP and the NDA a tough challenge.

Briefing reporters outside the venue of the extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial while deliberations were on, Pilot said, "The intention of the Congress president and the Leader of Opposition is to create a more empowered district unit."

"The accountability, the responsibility and the political strength we have thus given to the district presidents is set to be enhanced," he stressed.

The final outcome will be decided after the convention on Wednesday but the intention of the Congress is to make the District Pradesh Congress (DCC) presidents more empowered than before, the former Union minister said, adding the move is aimed at expanding the party's reach in villages, divisions and booths.

"The year 2025 is the year of the organisation to strengthen our workers, expand our party ideology and to make sure that the Congress reaches out in a mass contact programme through padyatras and door-to-door programmes," he said.

The party wants to send a clear message not just to its opponents but to its supporters and workers that the Congress will not step back and fight aggressively both within Parliament and outside, and make sure it wins the next political challenge, Pilot said.

"Elections are fought to be won, the next few elections we will fight with strength and I am supremely confident that the Congress and its supporting ideologies will come together to give the BJP and the NDA a tough challenge," Pilot said.

He said the resolution passed at the end of the session on April 9 will be named 'Nyay Path'.

"Today's CWC meeting and the session tomorrow will write a new chapter in history," he said "Gujarat is a land where the Congress has always been strong. Today, there is an attempt to suppress the voice of the people and the voice of the opposition in the country, the role of Congress will be important in fighting this. He said that the message that will come out from here will go to the whole country," Pilot said.

"It is true that we have lost the last few elections in Gujarat but the party's roots in the state are very strong. We will have to work to connect all the voters with us and I believe that this effort will be strengthened by the convention," he said.

Through this session, the party is going to infuse new energy among the Congress workers, Pilot said.

The grand old party has announced that the Ahmedabad Session will be themed "Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh", with more than 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members attending the main conclave on April 9 on the banks of the Sabarmati river between the Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram.

The CWC will also give a final shape to the resolution expected to be passed at the AICC session on Wednesday. The Congress had set up a drafting committee of top leaders for the session.

The Congress has had a historical connection with Gujarat as its stalwarts, Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel, hailed from the state.

The party has held five of its sessions in the state. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad is the party's sixth in the state and the second post-independence.

It will also be the Congress' third session in Ahmedabad since its formation in 1885.