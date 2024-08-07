Cong to highlight unemployment, inflation, farmers' issues in poll manifesto in Maharashtra: Patole

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The Congress will highlight issues faced by farmers and youth besides focusing on challenges like unemployment and inflation in its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, party's state unit chief Nana Patole said on Wednesday.

The party's manifesto committee will be headed by former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, he said.

Patole was speaking after attending the meeting of the party's state core committee held at the Gandhi Bhavan, the party office in south Mumbai.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in October.

The Congress has already decided to sound the poll bugle by holding a rally in Mumbai on August 20, the birth anniversary of former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

"The party's manifesto committee will be headed by Prithviraj Chavan. The core committee held here today discussed issues like welfare of farmers and youth, challenges of unemployment and inflation, which will be highlighted by the party in the poll manifesto," Patole said.

"The people of the state have already expressed their anger against the ruling Mahayuti government in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

According to party sources, the August 20 rally in Mumbai will be held at the MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will take part in the rally. Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar have been invited for the event, they said.

The core committee of the party held a meeting to discuss preparations for the rally, seat-sharing among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and election campaign, party leader Naseem Khan said after the meeting.

A coordination committee of the MVA will hold negotiations over seat-sharing, where two members from each of the three MVA constituents will attend, he said.

While the NCP (SP) will be represented by its state unit chief Jayant Patil and former minister Anil Deshmukh, Congress will be represented by state president Nana Patole and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat. From the Shiv Sena (UBT), MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai will remain present.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, bringing down the BJP's tally from 23 in 2019 to nine. PTI MR NP