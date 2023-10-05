Congress to hold CWC meeting on Oct 9 in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress' top decision making body CWC will meet on October 9 here to deliberate on the current political situation and further firm up the strategy for the upcoming round of state polls, sources said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The meeting comes just over three weeks after the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held in Hyderabad on September 16 to evolve a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the CWC will be meet on Monday at the AICC headquarters here to discuss the current political situation and to follow up on the decisions and discussions at the top decision-making body's meeting in Hyderabad.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on August 20 reconstituted the CWC, retaining the old guard and giving space to the young in the 84-member body. This will be the first meeting of the CWC in the national capital.

The CWC has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees and 13 special invitees. These include 15 women and several new faces such as Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Gaurav Gogoi who are among the regular members.