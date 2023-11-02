Congress to hold ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Odisha from Nov 10

Bhubaneswar: The Congress will hold ‘Kisan Mahapanchayats’ in all districts of Odisha against ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) dispensation in the state from November 10.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattnayak alleged that farmers were being "harassed by both the state and central governments".

He also claimed that the BJD dispensation has "failed" to construct the required number of cold storages in the state and cultivators are witnessing "distress sale".

The Congress leader said that the state has also "failed to provide irrigation facilities" to farmland for which farmers are facing "crop loss".

Cultivators are "not getting their dues" under the crop insurance scheme, he alleged.

“Both the central government and the BJD dispensation are shedding crocodile tears in the name of development of farmers,” Pattnayak said.

To protest against the ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the two governments, the Odisha Pradesh Kisan Congress will hold ‘Kisan Mahapanchayats’ in all districts in a phased manner from November 10, he added.