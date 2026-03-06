Cong to hold protests across J-K on Mar 9 against India-US trade deal

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday announced it will hold protests across districts on March 9 against the India-US trade deal, with party unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Addressing a rally against the trade deal in the R S Pura border belt, Karra alleged that Modi "surrendered" before US President Donald Trump and compromised the dignity, honour and interests of the nation.

"We demand the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his surrender before US President Donald Trump and compromising the dignity, honour and interests of the nation in the US trade deal and succumbing to US pressures over foreign policy," he said.

Karra termed the trade deal "anti-farmer and anti-people" and alleged that it goes against the interests of the country.

The PM bowed before the US due to the fear of disclosures related to the Epstein files and a case involving industrialist Gautam Adani in the US, the Congress leader charged.

Karra also claimed that India's established foreign policy has been compromised and the country has lost several international friends under the present government.

He said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also raised concerns over the issue and alleged that the country's interests were at stake.

He said the Congress will hold protests across district headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir on March 9, coinciding with the beginning of the second phase of the Budget session of Parliament.

Karra further said the Congress is also planning to organise a yatra to oppose the trade deal and press for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.