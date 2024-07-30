Cong to hold protests against BJP govt at all district and block levels in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) The Congress said Tuesday it will hold protests at all district and block levels of Rajasthan on August 1 and 2 over the "failures" of the state BJP government in providing drinking water, electricity and law and order.

The party's state president Govind Singh Dotasra said he met with Congress leaders, workers and public representatives who had come to Jaipur from across the state and discussed the strategy with the state unit.

He said he has directed all district and block Congress committees to organise protests and demonstrations on August 1 and 2.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi alleged that the BJP government of the state has failed to provide basic facilities to the people.

He said that despite the scorching heat, there were disruptions in the power supply and people in villages and small towns were facing hardships due to long undeclared power cuts.

"The BJP government has taken an anti-people decision to increase the rate of fixed charge in electricity bills and put a financial burden on the common man," Chaturvedi said.

He said many districts in the state were facing a drinking water crisis but the government has failed to address it.

The Congress leader also said that the law and order has gone haywire and serious crimes are on the rise. PTI AG IJT IJT