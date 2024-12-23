Cong to hold protests in Jharkhand on Tuesday over Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

Ranchi, Dec 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress will organise the 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' in all district headquarters of the state on December 24 to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on the chief architect of the country's Constitution, a party leader said on Monday.

The party will seek Shah’s resignation over his recent comment on Dr BR Ambedkar during a Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha, he said.

“The BJP has been insulting the Constitution and its chief architect Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Shah’s remarks belittled Ambedkar. We will not tolerate it,” senior Congress leader and former minister Rameshwar Oraon said addressing media persons here.

The party would take out a march from the Congress headquarters in Ranchi on Tuesday, he said.

“A petition seeking Shah's resignation would be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu through the deputy commissioner,” he said. During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last week, Shah had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have attained heaven for seven lifetimes)." Shah had also held a press conference in which he accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha.

Oraon alleged that the BJP wanted to "change the Constitution in a bid to abolish reservation but the Congress would not allow it to happen".

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP alleged that the Congress has been insulting Dr BR Ambedkar.

“The Congress has not built any memorial in the name of Ambedkar. Besides, the party did not give him the prestigious 'Bharat Ratna' during its tenure. The Congress has been making a mockery of the Constitution,” Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth said, addressing media at BJP headquarters. PTI SAN BDC