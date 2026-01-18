Cong to intensify panchayat-level outreach efforts under 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday held a comprehensive review of the progress of its ongoing 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' across the country and decided to intensify panchayat-level outreach by directly engaging the general public, MGNREGA workers and other stakeholders.

The Congress launched 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a 45-day nationwide campaign against the repeal of the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), on January 10.

The opposition party is demanding the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law in its original form, the right to work and the authority of panchayats.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said party leaders held an online review meeting and collectively resolved to intensify the outreach of the Congress at the panchayat level.

"This will be followed by ward-level peaceful sit-ins, and subsequently Vidhan Sabha/Lok Bhavan gheraos and zonal rallies, in a planned and sustained manner," Venugopal said in a post on X.

The review meeting was attended by PCC presidents, general secretary in-charges, and members of the MGNREGA Coordination Committee, he said.

"The review underscored the expanding reach and success of our movement in several states.

"In today's meeting, we collectively resolved to intensify Panchayat-level outreach, directly engaging the general public, MGNREGA Workers and other stakeholders," he added.

Venugopal said to further strengthen this movement, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend an MGNREGA 'chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on January 20 to reaffirm the Congress' commitment to the rights and dignity of rural workers.

"The MGNREGA Bachao Sangram has emerged as a beacon of resistance against the anti-people VB - G RAM G Act and a determined fight to protect MGNREGA in its original spirit. The movement is reaching every nook and corner of the country, energising workers and Panchayats alike.

"Our resolve is firm, our movement is growing, and our resistance will continue with renewed strength until MGNREGA is fully restored in its original form," Venugopal said.

The Congress' campaign will continue till February 25.