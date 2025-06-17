MP Congress to launch campaign against RSS-BJP 'hurdles' in installation of Ambedkar's statue

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders on Tuesday said the party will launch a campaign against "hurdles" being created by the RSS-BJP in the installation of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue at the Gwalior bench complex of the MP High Court.

Efforts were being made by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to negate Ambedkar's contribution as the architect of the Constitution, the opposition Congress leaders alleged at a press conference here.

The Congress displayed posters and hoardings recently put up in Gwalior and alleged the BJP was trying to present BN Rau, a former civil servant and constitutional advisor to the Constituent Assembly, as the main architect of the Constitution.

Congress general secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Chaudhary said it was unfortunate that a "controversy" was being created over the installation of Ambedkar's statue in the HC bench premises in Gwalior.

"Under a well-planned conspiracy, questions are being raised on the contribution of the maker of the Constitution. Such controversies are starting from the Nagpur headquarters of the RSS," he alleged.

The Congress will strongly put forth its point before the public on this issue during the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' and protect Ambedkar's honour, he said.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari claimed, "It is being propagated through posters in Gwalior that Babasaheb was not the maker of the Constitution." The Congress will run a public awareness campaign across the state in the honor of Ambedkar and the Constitution, he said.

On June 23, the party leaders and workers will go door-to-door to hold discussions with the people, and on June 24, they will organise a community meal along with a discussion on the Constitution in poor settlements.

On June 25, senior Congress leaders will sit on a day-long fast in Gwalior, Patwari said.

Congress veteran and former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh said B N Rau was only an advisor, not a member of the Constituent Assembly, and that it was wrong to negate Ambedkar's contribution.

"The RSS had burnt (copies of) the Constitution and opposed the tricolour, now it is opposing the installation of Babasaheb's statue and his contribution," he alleged.

He accused the BJP of keeping silent on it and claimed this exposes its "double character".

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar alleged that the BJP and the RSS were trying to change the country's history and promote class conflict.

Ambedkar was being targeted because he belonged to the Dalit class, he claimed.