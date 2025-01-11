Cong to launch 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhaan' campaign from Mhow on Jan 27

Bhopal, Jan 11 (PTI) The Congress will launch its nationwide 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhaan' campaign from Mhow, the birthplace of Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Madhya Pradesh on January 27, the party's general secretary Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

The campaign will continue till Union Minister Amit Shah apologises and resigns from the Narendra Modi government for insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar, he added.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, chief ministers from our party and senior leaders will take part in the campaign at this holy land," Singh informed.

The BJP uses indecent words in Parliament and state assemblies and does not follow the Constitution since they don't believe in it, said Singh, who is AICC general secretary in charge of political affairs for MP and Assam.

Atrocities against SCs, STs, OBCs and Dalits have increased across the country under the "Hitlershahi" BJP rule, he claimed.

The Congress is fighting for the people's rights and to save the Constitution, he said. PTI LAL BNM