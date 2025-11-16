Cong to launch talent hunt for hiring spokespersons in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said on Sunday that the party will soon launch a talent hunt to appoint spokespersons at the state and regional levels.

The programme aims to identify talent that possesses a deep understanding of the country's constitution, culture and politics.

The event in Jharkhand where the Congress is a constituent of the ruling coalition will be organised under the aegis of the party's National Media Talent Hunt.

Kamlesh said that for this purpose, the party has divided the state into seven zones - Palamu, Kolhan, Deoghar-Dumka-Jamtara; Sahibganj-Godda-Pakur, Ramgarh-Chatra-Koderma-Hazaribagh, Bokaro-Dhanbad-Giridih, and Southern Chhotanagpur.

Workers generally enter the organisation through a leader, but this programme has been designed as a direct medium to connect with talented individuals and bring them into the party's fold, said Atul Londhe Patil, the in-charge for Odisha-Bihar-Jharkhand-Bengal, national spokesperson, and zonal coordinator (East India Zone).

“For this, the party has divided the entire country into six zones. We will make efforts to connect with every person who wishes to join the Congress,” Patil added.

The entire process will be transparent, involving people from NGOs, civil society, and the media world in this initiative.

Selections will be made of individuals who demonstrate loyalty to the party's core values, ideological commitment, political awareness, clear thinking, and the ability to provide quick responses.

Other qualities to get weightage are proficiency in language and communication skills, appropriate knowledge of history, and the capacity to convey their points to the public through media backed by facts, the Congress said. PTI RPS NN