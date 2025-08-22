Cong to protest against SIR in Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Congress, which is a part of the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, on Friday said it has decided to stage a protest both outside and inside the assembly against 'vote theft' and special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls during the ongoing Monsoon session of the state legislature.

Congress leader of the legislative party and MLA Pradeep Yadav, who chaired the party legislative meeting, said that it was unanimously decided to "protect democracy and protect voting rights" of every citizen of Jharkhand.

"Voting right is given by the Constitution, and it is the highest duty of every public representative in the country given under Article 326 of the Constitution. Vote rigging and theft are direct violations of the Constitution.

"The Congress party and our alliance have geared up to protect this right and protest against the SIR drive conducted by the Election Commission. It was decided in the legislature party meeting that on August 26, the INDIA bloc will stage a strong protest both inside and outside the Assembly," said Yadav.

He also said that there has been a discussion with Chief Minister Hemant Soren on this subject.

"We are confident that the Hemant Soren-led government will bring a proposal against SIR and will give a strong message to the Government of India," Yadav added.

Several opposition parties, including Congress, have been protesting against the SIR of the electoral rolls, which has been initiated by the Election Commission of India in Bihar.

The opposition parties have been accusing the Election Commission of acting at the behest of the ruling BJP in carrying out the SIR. PTI CORR NAM RG