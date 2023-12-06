Cong to raise unemployment, spurious liquor deaths in Haryana Assembly's winter session: Hooda

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said unemployment and deaths caused by spurious liquor will figure among the issues that will be raised by the Congress in the upcoming winter session of the House.

The former chief minister said the Congress will also raise the issue of alleged sexual harassment of girl students by a government school principal in Jind.

The winter session of the Haryana Assembly will start on December 15.

"The BJP-JJP (government) is only completing a formality by calling a three-day winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha because it has no answers to the public's questions and its failures," Hooda said after chairing a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) here.

There are many burning issues that require a long discussion. The issues that will be raised by Congress MLAs in the House are directly related to the people of the state, he said.

"But as always, the government seems to be avoiding accountability. If the government has an answer to all these failures, then it should extend the assembly session. This demand will also be raised strongly in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (which will meet shortly before the assembly session)," he added.

According to a Congress statement, party MLAs discussed in detail the issues to be raised in the upcoming assembly session.

These include 20 deaths in Yamunanagar and Ambala last month due to the consumption of spurious liquor, pending compensation for farmers, alleged sexual exploitation of girl students by a government school principal in Jind, "deteriorating" law and order situation, "shortage" of doctors and staff in hospitals, "increasing corruption" and "declining educational standards", the statement quoted Hooda as saying.

The assembly election results of five states were also discussed in the meeting, which was also attended by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, according to the statement.