Cong to release its J-K poll manifesto within two days: Party leader Solanki

Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) The Congress would release its manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections within two days, senior leader Bharat Singh Solanki said on Sunday while terming the BJP's poll promises "hollow".

Exuding confidence that the Congress-National Conference alliance would come to power in Jammu and Kashmir, he hit out at the BJP, saying it failed to wipe out terrorism, ensure the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits and generate employment for the local youth.

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir affairs in charge said a common minimum programme (CMP) would be chalked out by the coalition partners after government formation to ensure peace, prosperity and development in the region.

"The (Congress) manifesto is ready and will be announced within two days before the first phase of elections. Our manifesto will not be based on 'jumlas', and we will ensure its implementation," Solanki told reporters here.

Jammu and Kashmir goes to polls in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

He said the assembly election in the strategically important Jammu and Kashmir is being watched by the entire nation and the world.

"We have an alliance with NC but we work as per our party's ideology... when we form a government, which is bound to happen, we will chalk out a CMP and ensure implementation of all our promises contained in our manifesto," Solanki said.

The NC and Congress have entered a pre-poll alliance, with the Farooq Abdullah-led party contesting 51 seats and the Congress on 32. The CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) have each been allocated one seat while both parties are having a "friendly contest" on five seats.

On conceding more seats to NC, Solanki said the welfare of the people is more important for the party than anything else.

"We are more concerned about restoration of statehood, bringing back normalcy, maintaining communal harmony and strengthening the bond between the two regions," he said.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the BJP's election campaign in Doda on Saturday, he claimed the PM's speech was full of rhetoric, mostly targeted against the main opposition party.

"A day before his (PM's) arrival, two of our soldiers laid down their lives fighting terrorists in adjoining Kishtwar district while a gunfight was underway in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

"This is happening in the Jammu region which has become vulnerable to terror attacks during the BJP's rule," Solanki said.

Assuring people about the implementation of a special package for Kashmiri Pandits that was announced by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, the Congress leader said, "The BJP only exploited their pain and did nothing for them."