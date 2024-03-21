Cong to soon announce candidates for 7 LS seats in Bengal: Adhir

Kolkata, Mar 21 (PTI) Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury said the party has finalised its candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal and the high command would announce their names soon.
The seats where the party has decided the names of candidates are Baharampore, Jangipur, Raiganj, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Purulia and Birbhum, claimed Chowdhury, the Congress party leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha.
Of the seven, Chowdhury informally named three candidates.
"Mortaza Hossain will be contesting from Jangipur seat, while the party's veteran leader Nepal Mahato will be fielded from Purulia. I will seek reelection from Baharampur," he said on Wednesday.
Notably, the Congress and the Left Front are currently holding discussions for a seat-sharing arrangement in the state.
The CPI(M)-led Left Front had last week announced candidates for 16 seats.
Congress sources said that the party nominees for seven seats have been decided after a discussion with the Left Front. PTI SUS BDC