Cong to sound Maharashtra poll bugle on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary; MVA strong: Chennithala

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) The Congress will launch its efforts to carve out its strategy and galvanise the cadre for the Maharashtra polls on the birth anniversary of late PM Rajiv Gandhi, said senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday.

Rajiv Gandhi was born in Mumbai on August 20, 1944.

AICC in-charge of Maharashtra said their MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar have been invited for the event in Mumbai that will also be attended by their top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Chennithala, who met senior party leaders here over preparations for the August 20 programme and strategy and campaign for the upcoming polls, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is strong in the state.

The people of Maharashtra want a change and the Lok Sabha results made that evident.

Chennithala said the MVA constituents will discuss seat sharing on August 7.

“There was no talk of seat sharing in today's meeting. We are going to contest as the MVA alliance and bring about change. People favour the MVA and that was evident in the Lok Sabha polls,” he told reporters after the meeting.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, bringing down the BJP’s tally from 23 in 2019 to nine.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said MVA will strive to safeguard the self-respect of the state. The government is selling off Maharashtra's land and wealth and MVA will stop it, he claimed.

“We discussed framing a chargesheet against the state government and putting it before the people,” he said.

Patole the Congress is not opposed to the state government’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, under which women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get a monthly dole of Rs 1,500.

“Those who are spreading fake propaganda are scared themselves. The Mahayuti government has copied Congress schemes. The Congress has initiated the Mahalaxmi scheme for women in Karnataka. In Maharashtra, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar scheme is being implemented for several years,” he said.

Patole said the BJP-led Mahayuti, which also has Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP as partners, has announced only Rs 1,500 for women but the Congress will make women “lakhpatis” once it comes to power.

Asked about dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze’s bribery allegation against former home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, Patole said, “This is all drama. How can an accused in jail talk to the media,” he said.

Chennithala met state party leaders and discussed strategy and issues to be highlighted in the upcoming assembly polls, the Congress' Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad said.

Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are expected to attend the MVA meeting over seat sharing on August 7, she said.

Gaikwad, the Congress MP from Mumbai North Central seat, said she has had discussions with Thackeray on the opposition alliance's approach in Mumbai concerning seat-sharing.

“Talks are on. We will contest the assembly polls in alliance,” she said.

Apart from Gaikwad, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Patole and senior leaders Nitin Raut, Satej Patil and Naseem Khan attended the deliberations with Chennithala.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in October. PTI MR GK BNM NR