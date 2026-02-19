Cong to strengthen Mumbai set up, take up civic issues, intensify fight against govt: Chennithala

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) The Congress will strengthen its organisational base in Mumbai and take up civic issues affecting residents while intensifying its fight against the government, AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala said on Thursday.

Addressing the media after a meeting of Mumbai Congress Political Affairs Committee at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Chennithala alleged the ruling BJP-led alliance misused government machinery, police and the election system during the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Despite intimidation of opposition candidates and large-scale use of money power, Congress workers stood firm to defend democracy and the Constitution, he said.

Chennithala said the Congress contested the civic elections independently respecting the demand of party workers and secured 24 seats in the 227-member BMC.

Congratulating the winners and all candidates who contested, Chennithala said the BJP government was attempting to suppress the voice of the opposition and undermine democratic functioning.

He urged party leaders to expand the organisation across Mumbai, complete district-level appointments and actively raise civic issues faced by residents.

"The Congress will carry out agitations and protests to hold the government accountable and fight for justice for citizens," Chennithala said. PTI MR BNM