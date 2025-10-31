Cong to support 'legitimate demands' of TMP if it walks out of BJP-led alliance: Roy Barman

Agartala, Oct 31 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman on Friday said the Congress will support all "legitimate demands" of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) if it comes out of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has been pressing for implementation of the Tiprasa accord signed with the Centre and the state government in February last year to address the socio-economic development of the tribals, he said during a press conference.

Roy Barman said it was promised that the accord will be implemented in six months. It has been two years since the accord was inked, but no results are forthcoming so far.

"I exhort the Tipra Motha supremo to walk out of the alliance and hit the streets demanding immediate implementation of the accord. If the TMP does it, the Congress will join hands for economic, social, and political demands. But the people will not accept the communal-centric politics," he said.

The Congress will support all the legitimate demands of the regional party, Roy Barman said.

On the empowerment of the Autonomous District Council under the Sixth Schedule, Roy Barman criticised the CPI(M) for the delay in sending the state government's views on the proposal for empowerment of the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) with others in the Northeastern states.

"The then Left Front government did not act on the state government's views on the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill for one and half years. Finally, the state submitted its suggestions to the Centre in August 2013, just before the general elections," he said.

The Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, was a proposed law to enhance the financial, executive, and administrative powers of the tribal autonomous councils in the Sixth Schedule areas of the northeastern states. PTI PS RG