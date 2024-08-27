Cong to take out march to Raj Bhavan to put pressure on Guv to act on request for HDK's prosecution

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the ruling Congress will take out a foot march to Raj Bhavan on August 31, to submit a memorandum to the Governor, asking him to act on pending requests seeking sanction for prosecution, including against JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Also the state Congress Chief, Shivakumar said all the party legislators and parliamentarians from the state, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will participate.

He also took a dig at Kumaraswamy's claim that his signature was 'forged' on a file granting a mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals in October 2007 when he was the Chief Minister, the case in connection with which the Lokayukta has sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's prosecution permission against him Questioning as to why he did not file a complaint against forgery, Shivakumar, citing documents, claimed that the JD(S) leader had accepted before the court while seeking bail that he had recommended for mining lease.

"On August 31, at 10-10:30 AM, all our MLAs, MLC, Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, all Ministers, will march from Gandhi Statue at Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan, to submit a memorandum to the Governor on behalf of the party. The Chief Minister is first and MLA and a party man, he too will participate," Shivakumar said.

"We will demand that permissions should be given for all pending requests seeking prosecution sanction. The cases have already been investigated. I'm immediately sending a letter to Raj Bhavan from the party seeking time. We will demand within the framework of law," he told reporters here.

Shivakumar further said the demand is not only regarding the Kumaraswamy's case, but all pending ones in which investigation is complete, like against former BJP Ministers -- Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, G Janardhan Reddy, and also against those from the Congress if any.

The Karnataka Cabinet on August 22 decided to give "aid and advice" to the Governor to grant sanction for prosecution of Kumaraswamy and the three former BJP Ministers.

The Congress government's move came within a week of the Governor granting sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’ on August 16.

Shivakumar asked why did Kumaraswamy not file a complaint against forgery yet.

"I read in the media that he has not signed....he has said that his signature has been forged...who forged it...why have you not yet given a letter to the government seeking investigation on forgery? Why have you not given to the Chief Minister? Give it to at least to a police constable if you don't want to give it to the CM," he said.

Asking the reason why no complaint was filed yet, Shivakumar said: "if the Chief Minister's signature is forged on the basis of which order has been issued...give a complaint, so action is taken against those who misused the Chief Minister's signature and let them be prosecuted." Then, pointing at a document, Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy, while seeking for bail in the court in connection with the case, has accepted in the bail application that he has recommended and forwarded it to the central government (regarding granting a mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Mineral).

"If it was not yours (signature), why did you accept in the court (about recommending)? Mr Kumaraswamy you are an honourable union minister, you have taken oath in the name of the Constitution, speak truth as you have accepted in the court that you have signed. Why are you now lying before the media that you did not sign," he said.