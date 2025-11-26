Cong to take ‘Save Constitution’ campaign to every block in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (PTI) The Congress has decided to take out its “Save the Constitution” campaign to every block of Odisha in the coming days, the party’s state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a programme organised here to observe the Constitution Day, Das said that 94 per cent of the population of Odisha belongs to Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

Even though the Indian Constitution has provisions to provide equal rights to these people, the BJP-led central and state governments are trying to squeeze their rights by adopting different policies, he alleged.

The Congress will protest such attempts by the government and take in every block of the state to save the Constitution, Das said.

He said Rahul Gandhi has called upon party workers to take the movement to every village of the state. PTI BBM NN