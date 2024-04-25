Cong took step backward on Sangli for MVA's sake, not due to helplessness: Nana Patole

Sangli, Apr 25 (PTI) The Congress took a step backward on the Sangli Lok Sabha seat for the sake of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and not because it was helpless, the grand old party's Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole said on Thursday.

The Congress wanted to contest from Sangli but were pushed out of the fray after Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) unilaterally declared Chandrahar Patil as its and the MVA's candidate, resulting in a war of words between the allies.

Addressing a press conference, Patole said the larger goal of defeating the BJP needs to be achieved.

"We are a national party. We are not helpless. We just took a step backward. The situation in the country is one of despair and it needs to be rectified. Congress workers in Sangli will contribute to the victory of the MVA for the sake of the country," he asserted.

Queried about whether the Congress will take action against Vishal Patil, who has defied the party and is contesting from Sangli as an independent, Patol said he would send a report to Delhi and action will be taken as per the decision of the central leadership.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil met Patole, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan during the day. The three senior Congress leaders are on a one-day visit to Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. PTI MR BNM