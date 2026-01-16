Cong top brass holds Assam poll strategy meet

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Congress top brass on Friday held a key strategy meeting on Assam assembly polls with senior observers and the state leadership.

The meeting was held at the 10, Rajaji Marg residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, where former party chief Rahul Gandhi was also present.

Congress senior observers Bhupesh Baghel and D K Shivakumar were also present at the meeting, besides AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and the party's AICC general secretary in-charge Jitendra Singh and other state leaders.

Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka deputy chief minister, and Baghel, the former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, had arrived in the national capital for the meeting.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Assam, where it has been out of power for the last two consecutive terms.

The elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are slated in a few months' time along with other states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal.

Debabrata Saikia, who is the Congress Legislature Party leader in the state assembly in Assam, was also present at the meeting. PTI SKC HIG