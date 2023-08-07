Congress top brass meets party leaders from Manipur

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi met the party's leaders from Manipur and discussed the situation in the violence-hit northeastern state.

Advertisment

Among those who met the top Congress leadership were former Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader in Manipur.

The meeting took place at the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party on the Parliament complex.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal was also present at the meeting.

Advertisment

MLA and Manipur Pradesh Congress chief K Meghachandra Singh also met Kharge and the Gandhis along with K Ranjit Singh, the party's deputy CLP leader in Manipur.

MLA and Manipur Congress Treasurer Lokeshwar Singh was also among those present at the meeting.

The Congress has been raising the issue of Manipur violence and demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament on the steps being taken to restore peace and normalcy in the state.