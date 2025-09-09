Cong top brass strategises on seat sharing, campaign for Bihar Assembly polls

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held discussions with Bihar party leaders on campaigning, seat sharing and candidate selection in preparation for Assembly elections in Bihar.

Briefing reporters after the crucial meeting, AICC in-charge of the state, Krishna Allavaru, said, "We reviewed the work that has been done, and a future strategy was formulated with respect to campaign, manifesto, seat sharing and candidate selection.

He also said that talks are on with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Pashupati Kumar Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) to include them in the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) of the Opposition parties.

Asked about the seat sharing, Allavaru said, "Discussions are on with alliance partners. We will inform you when it is finalised." He, however, added that the INDIA bloc partners must be willing to make sacrifices "since we wish to bring on board a few more parties." Besides Kharge and Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge (organisation) K C Venugopal, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, Allavaru, party treasurer Ajay Maken, MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Ranjeet Ranjan, Tariq Anwar and Mohammed Javed and Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, participated in the meeting at the Congress president's residence here.

The deliberations came days after the INDIA bloc leaders in the state attended a meeting hosted by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, who heads the coordination committee for the opposition coalition.

The feedback from the Voter Adhikar Yatra was discussed in detail, among other things, sources said.

"Things are (looking) positive," Allavaru said while talking to reporters after the nearly three-hour meeting.

Currently comprising the Congress, RJD, three Left parties and former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is expected to include JMM and the RLJP, headed by Chirag Paswan's estranged uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras. PTI ASK ASK AMJ AMJ