Cong trying to stall Waqf Bill in the name of religion: Union Minister Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that the Congress is trying to stall the Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill in the name of religion though the present NDA government at the Centre is doing what previous Congress governments could not do.

Sanjay Kumar, who addressed a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally of BJYM at Karimnagar, also alleged that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is speaking the language of Sam Pitroda and the US and "follows what China says." "Congress is a party that stands by other countries. Rahul Gandhi who leads that party is speaking the language of Sam Pitroda, America, and does not think about this country. Rahul Gandhi follows what China says. Rahul Gandhi does not think about this country and those who made sacrifices for this country," the Union Minister of State for Home, charged.

There is nothing wrong if the Congress does something but it becomes wrong if the BJP does it, said Sanjay Kumar.

It does not become wrong if a legislation related to the Waqf Board is made during the Nehru regime or the regimes of former PMs Manmohan Singh and P V Narasimha Rao, he said.

"When the NDA government of the day brings a legislation related to the Waqf Board, what they had said, the Congress is shamelessly trying to oppose it. When Narendra Modi ji's government is trying to bring what Nehru ji, Manmohan Singh and P V Narasimha Rao could not do, the Congress is trying to stall that in the name of religion," he said.

He charged that the Congress ignored great freedom fighters like B R Ambedkar and sought to benefit only the "Nehru family" post-Independence.

The BJP is trying to highlight the contributions and sacrifices of many freedom fighters, he said.

The Congress does not condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh and it does not talk about Pakistan, China and the US. But, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are only focused on criticising PM Modi, he said.

He further alleged that lakhs of people suffered and became homeless in the past due to the "thoughtless policies of Nehru." He appealed to the citizens to hoist the tricolour on every home and also urged the youth to have the tricolour and photos of great personalities as the DP on their social media profiles. PTI SJR SJR SS