Cong trying to subvert attention from Mamkootathil issue through violence, alleges CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (PTI) The ruling CPI (M) in Kerala on Friday accused the Congress of "attempting to whitewash" Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil and divert public attention from allegations against him through "violent protests and attacks on the media".

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan made the allegations at a press conference here, referring to a recent Youth Congress march to Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and reported attacks on a TV channel’s offices.

Govindan claimed that the protest march to the CM’s residence, which involved fire torches, was triggered by false statements made by Vatakara MP Shafi Parambil.

He alleged, "The false statements were blown out of proportion to attract news-media attention, and behind that cover, violent protests were unleashed by the Youth Congress." He further claimed that all of this was part of the Congress plan to "subvert public attention" from the allegations against Mamkootathil, who has been booked for stalking and harassing women on social media.

"Such attempts will not erase the reality from the public's mind," Govindan alleged. He added that Mamkootathil’s suspension from the Congress was a "mutual arrangement between the party and the MLA." "He (Mamkootathil) will probably be taken back into the fold after the suspension period crosses 30 days," Govindan said.

He also said that under Congress rules, once a member is suspended from primary membership, they must give up all party positions.

"But Mamkootathil has not resigned as an MLA despite strong calls for the same from senior leaders in the grand old party,” the CPI (M) leader claimed.

Govindan said the people of Kerala would see through these attempts to "protect the MLA" and that it would help the Left come to power for a historic third consecutive term in the state.

"Even otherwise, the LDF will come to power for a third time in Kerala," he added.

Mamkootathil, who recently resigned as state Youth Congress president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused a young political leader of misbehaviour, is also facing an internal party probe.

His resignation followed protests by the BJP and the CPI (M)’s youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Several women and a transgender person later came forward with similar allegations. Following the release of audio clips of a purported conversation between the MLA and a woman, the Congress suspended Mamkootathil from the party’s primary membership. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH