Cong turned AI Summit into arena for its 'gandi aur nangi' politics: PM Modi

Meerut (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down heavily on the Congress over its "shirtless" protest at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi, alleging that the party had turned an international event hosted by the country into an arena for its "gandi aur nangi (dirty and shameless)" politics.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating development projects, including the Namo Bharat rail and the Meerut Metro Rail extension here, the prime minister said the Congress' conduct showed how "ideologically bankrupt and impoverished" the party had become.

He alleged that Congress had crossed all limits and that its conduct had drawn widespread criticism across the country. However, instead of feeling ashamed, Congress leaders were glorifying those who had insulted the country, the prime minister said.

At the same time, Modi thanked several opposition parties for criticising the incident, saying they had stood with truth and national pride.

"While citizens are working day and night to make India a developed nation, some political parties cannot digest the country's success," Modi said.

He said that representatives from over 80 countries and heads of state from around 20 nations had attended the Summit in Delhi, which had made the country proud.

"But what did Congress and its ecosystem do? They turned a global event of India into an arena for their 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics. Congress leaders arrived at the venue in front of foreign guests after taking off their clothes." "I want to ask Congress leaders -- the country already knows you are 'nange' (exposed), so why was there any need to strip further? he said in a stinging rebuke at the opposition party.

Modi alleged that the actions of Congress leaders demonstrated the state of the country's oldest political party.

"What Congress leaders did there shows how ideologically bankrupt and impoverished the party has become," he said, adding that the party was engaged in defaming its own country.

"We are people who come together as a village does during a wedding. Everyone works wholeheartedly to make it successful so that guests leave with a good impression," he said.

"I humbly request the media that when we criticise such actions, please do not run headlines saying 'Modi lashes out at the Opposition'. Please stop these attempts to shield the Congress." He said, "The leaders of the Congress hate Modi. They want to dig my grave. They have no hesitation in even abusing my mother. They oppose the BJP and they oppose the National Democratic Alliance -- that may be necessary in their politics, and we can understand that. We will tolerate that too.

"But Congress should have remembered that the Artificial Intelligence Global Summit was not a BJP programme. No BJP leader was present there at that time. It was a programme of the nation." Referring to other opposition parties, he said the alleged actions were limited to Congress leaders alone and did not involve its allies such as the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Bahujan Samaj Party and National Conference.

"The crazy (sarfirae) and reckless (be-lagaam) leaders of the Congress are bent on destroying the country," he said.

Modi alleged that the Congress' actions were affecting parliamentary functioning as he slammed the opposition party over the February 4 incident during the Budget session when women MPs had charged towards the prime minister's seat in the Lok Sabha holding banners, before he was to arrive for his scheduled speech, leading to the adjournment of proceedings for the day.

"They are unable to perform in Parliament and do not allow their allies to speak. By not allowing Parliament to function, it is their allies who suffer the most," Modi said.

Without naming anyone, PM Modi said, "If you want to sit in the Prime Minister's chair, you must first win the hearts of the people.

"You cannot become prime minister by sending women MPs to occupy seats. What compulsion is there to push mothers and sisters forward like this? Have you become so hollow?" He alleged that Congress had become a burden on the country and said he appreciated the courage shown by other opposition parties that criticised the incident at the AI summit.

Modi said he had earlier urged the Congress and the Samajwadi Party to abandon their "zehrili (toxic)" politics and compete on the issue of development, but they have "not changed their divisive approach".

He asserted that for the BJP government, the development of the nation and Uttar Pradesh are the priority.

"Recall what Uttar Pradesh was known for a decade ago -- crime in western UP, poor roads, power cuts and backward conditions. Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for modern infrastructure, expanding airports, mobile phone manufacturing and strengthening its sports ecosystem. Work at the sports university in Meerut is progressing rapidly," he said.

"Criminals who once roamed freely are now behind bars under the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Improved law and order has created a conducive environment for business and trade. UP is witnessing remarkable economic growth and is emerging as a major manufacturing hub of the country," he said.

Modi recalled that he recently laid the foundation stone of Uttar Pradesh's first semiconductor factory. It will enhance the state's capabilities and open new avenues for investment and employment, he said.

"The BJP's double-engine government will continue working to make UP the country's largest economy. A developed UP is essential for a developed India," he added.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut and said the BJP's work culture ensures timely completion of projects. PTI ABN CDN RT