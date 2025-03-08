Cong undertakes 'Sadbhavna Yatra' at Massajog in Beed; Sapkal slams BJP

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday undertook its 'Sadbhavna Yatra' at Massajog in Beed district, which hit the national headlines following the brutal murder of its sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal also raised concern over female infanticide, adding it had increased because of Manuwadi ideas.

The same Manuwadi ideas also opposed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he claimed.

Those who insult Chhatrapati Shivaji are being let off, Sakpal said while asserting that the BJP's ideology is to create rift among different sections of society.

The 'Sadbhavna Yatra' is being undertaken to end inequalities in society, he said. PTI PR BNM