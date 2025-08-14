Cong urges authorities to expedite relief, rescue operations in Kishtwar

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday expressed pain over the loss of lives in the cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and urged the authorities to expedite relief and rescue operations there.

The massive cloudburst struck the remote mountain village of Chositi, killing at least 30 people including two CISF personnel and trapping many more.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was extremely pained by the loss of several lives in the tragedy.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I express my deepest sympathies to each of them. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and with those who are searching their missing family members.

"I urge the authorities to engage more NDRF and Armed Forces teams for better relief and rehabilitation efforts," he said.

"In this grim situation, Congress workers must extend all possible assistance to the people," the Congress president said.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, "The news of several deaths and many people missing due to the devastation caused by a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu-Kashmir, is extremely tragic." He also expressed his condolences to the affected families and hoped that those missing are recovered soon.

"I urge the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. I request Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible assistance to those in need," he said in his post.

A large-scale rescue operation is underway by NDRF, SDRF, police, Army and local volunteers, the officials said.

The disaster struck Chositi, the last motorable village en route to Machail Mata temple, between 12 noon and 1 pm, when a large number of people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra, which commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5. The 8.5-km trek to the 9,500-ft-high shrine begins from Chositi. PTI SKC ZMN