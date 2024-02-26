Cong urges Centre to improve healthcare services in JIPMER

Puducherry, Feb 26 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Monday urged the Centre to improve the healthcare services at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry and also in its hospital in the Karaikal branch of the college.

Addressing reporters here, senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy said he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening a new campus of JIPMER in Karaikal through video conference earlier in the day.

"Mere opening of campuses would not serve any purpose as the Centre should pay its attention to the full-fledged healthcare services in JIPMER. Neither the Centre nor the Puducherry government was paying any attention to ensuring healthcare services, particularly for patients turning up at the hospital for treatment of cardiac related ailments or cancer diseases," he claimed.

The former chief minister also took a dig at the Rangasamy-led AINRC-Bhartiya Janata party (BJP) coalition ministry for failing the people in providing a good administration.

"It is indeed a matter of grave concern that the administration has shown its inefficiency in tackling crimes as Puducherry is now turning into a crime city and people are living in constant fear," he alleged and added that "narcotics were available all over Puducherry and the drug peddlers were going scot-free with the police not intervening." Narayanasamy expressed shock over the difference of opinion between the government and the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on construction of a new building for the territorial assembly.

"While the Lt Governor questions the heavy investment proposed for the assembly building, the government was justifying the proposed investment of Rs 620 crore for the new assembly building as it had already received the nod of the Centre.

"There should be proper clarification as to why there was a delay in taking up the construction work," Narayanasamy said.

The Congress leader said the INDIA bloc would win in Puducherry in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls as "people are displeased with the deficient performance of the AINRC-led coalition government." He said that the Congress would insist the DMK allot the lone seat now held by the grand old party be reallotted to it. "The Congress would romp home with an impressive record at the polls," he said.

Narayanasamy said the BJP is in search of a candidate for the Lok Sabha seat in the union territory and the people here would never allow "any outsider". The AINRC is also in jittery to contest the poll and hence "it is giving away the seat to BJP to field its candidate," he claimed. PTI COR KH