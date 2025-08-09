Cong urges Kerala govt to clarify on Argentine Football Association's reported allegation

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Saturday urged the Kerala government to clarify its stance on the reported allegation of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) that the world champion team's visit to the state was cancelled because of the government's violation of contract norms.
KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph and Congress Lok Sabha MP Shafi Parambil took a dig at the Left government in the state, saying the "Lionel Messi is missing". They sought an answer from the authorities.
"The state government should give a reply in this regard because they are being accused in the matter. Lakhs of rupees have already been spent. Now, the AFA itself has made things clear. The people of the state should know the facts," he told reporters here.
Sharing similar views, Parambil accused the CPI (M)-led government of misusing the football admirers' love for Messi and Argentina.
"The attempt of the state government was to get the credit for bringing the Argentine football team. They cheated the people. Now, the AFA itself has made it clear that the state government has violated the contract," he said.
It is the Pinarayi Vijayan government that should explain things and clarify their stand in the issue, the MP said adding that the authorities should not have "politically misused" the football fans' love and admiration towards Messi and Argentina team.
The Congress' sharp criticism came amidst media reports that a prominent official related to the Argentina team has made it clear that the Kerala government has violated the contract norms.
Early this week, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has made it clear that the Messi-led team would not visit Kerala.
The minister had earlier insisted that the Argentina team side would visit the state as announced by the government, and that the sponsor had already paid the match fee for the event.
However, he said on August 4 that the foreign team informed them that they were facing difficulties in visiting the state in October this year, but the sponsor responded that "we are interested only in a visit in the month of October.
Abdurahiman had earlier said the team was more likely to come in October or November this year, and that they would be treated as state guests, with their security, accommodation, and other facilities provided by the government. PTI LGK ADB