Cong urges Maharashtra council chairman to take swift decision on vacant LoP post

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders met Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde on Monday and urged him to take a decision on filling the post of Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, which has been vacant since last month.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar and senior party politician Balasaheb Thorat told Shinde that the absence of a designated Opposition leader was affecting legislative functioning.

The position fell vacant after the term of LoP Ambadas Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), expired in August.

According to party sources, the Congress party has already initiated discussions with its allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the appointment and wants the process expedited.

In the 78-member upper house of the state legislature, Congress has 7 MLCs, Shiv Sena (UBT) 6, and NCP SP (3). Three legislators are Independents.

The BJP has 22 MLCs, the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has 7, and the NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar, has 8. Currently, there are 22 vacancies.

Thorat told PTI that the Congress had already given a letter staking claim for the LoP post and had met Shinde requesting to expedite the decision. PTI MR NSK