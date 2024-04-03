Cong used to make hollow promises; BJP has delivered on what it promised: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday attacked the Congress, saying when it was in power its leaders used to give mere slogans and make hollow promises. Whereas the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state have delivered on its promises, he said.

Addressing a rally in Chhachhrauli in Yamunanagar in favour of the BJP's Ambala parliamentary seat candidate Banto Kataria, the chief minister said, "The works done by our double-engine government during the past 10 years have taken the country and state ahead." Targeting the Congress, he said earlier when it was in power, its leaders used to give mere slogans and make hollow promises to befool the public in the run-up to elections.

"What the (BJP's) double-engine government promises, it delivers. We have taken steps to make the lives of people better. We have improved road connectivity," he said.

The BJP's policy is right, intentions are right and leadership is also right, he said.

Taking on the opposition INDIA bloc, he said, "if you look at the 'ghamandiya gathbandhan', neither its policy is right nor its intent and till today no one knows what kind of leadership it has." He said India's prestige is up globally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Appealing to people to re-elect the BJP, he said, "In 2014 and 2019 you brought the BJP-led government to power and now we have a new India, a secure and strong India under Modi's leadership." Prime Minister Modi says India has to be made a developed nation by 2047 and in this all people of the country have to contribute, Saini said.

He appealed to people to make Banto Kataria, the BJP candidate and wife of the late Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria, victorious from the Ambala Lok Sabha seat.

When Kataria was MP from Ambala, he used to raise people's voice and issues connected with the public in Parliament and he was always concerned about the region's development, the chief minister said.

Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the general election on May 25.