Cong veteran Kumari Ananthan who fought for Tamil in Parliament conferred eminent Tamilian award

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and noted Tamil orator Kumari Ananthan was on Thursday conferred the 'Thagaisal Tamizhar,' (eminent Tamilian) Award by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Stalin presented the awards under various categories and distributed sweets to differently abled children on the occasion. The awards include the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award to ISRO's P Veeramuthuvel (Project Director-Chandrayaan-3). "In appreciation of his outstanding services in the field of space research, the Government of Tamil Nadu confers Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Award for the year 2024," the government said.

The citation for the 91-year-old Congress leader hailed him as a 'literary gem and 'ocean of literature.' From day one as a member of Parliament in 1977, the 'literary savant' took forward his struggle in the Lok Sabha to be allowed to speak in Tamil and was expelled more than 10 times. "As a result of his persistent efforts, he was granted permission to speak in Tamil in the Parliament on November 20, 1978 and he continued to speak in Tamil." He staged protests in front of Central government offices, demanding that the Tamil language be given priority in Central government offices in Tamil Nadu. He insisted that Tamil being the mother tongue should be prioritised throughout Tamil Nadu.

He batted for construction of a manimandapam (memorial) for freedom fighter Veera Vanchinathan in Sengottai. In 2023, the eminent Tamilian award was conferred on Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani.

Stalin presented Ananthan the ‘Perunthalaivar Kamarajar’ Award for the year 2021 on March 15, 2022.

The Kaplana Chawla Award for Courage was presented to A Sabeena, a nurse from the Nilgiris district who rescued seriously injured people in the landslides of Wayanad and saved many lives.

"On July 30, 2024, she treated and saved more than 35 lives by and traveling (holding the First aid kit) through zipline, over the raging river and saved the lives of seriously injured people during the landslides of Wayanad." The National Disaster Response Force set up a zipline to rescue the injured persons on the other side. However, the people were injured so much that they could not be lifted without giving first aid treatment.

"When no male nurse was available, Sabeena volunteered to go through the zipline to reach the other side. As the rescue team was hesitant, the courageous and committed Sabeena, came forward to go the other side." Under the category of Awards for exemplary service for the welfare of the differently abled, Dr J Vijayalakshmi was honoured as best doctor recognising her services in rehabilitation services. 'Vidya Sagar', a Chennai-based institution, was awarded as the best institution for its outstanding services towards the rehabilitation of the differently abled.

City-based M Soosai Antony was honoured as 'Best social worker' for his services in serving and rehabilitating mentally challenged persons.

Other awards include CM's Best Practices Award, Award for servcies towards the welfare of society and CM's Award for best performing local bodies. PTI VGN KH