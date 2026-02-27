Cong veteran Margaret Alva, Manish Tewari congratulate Kejriwal for clean chit in liquor policy case

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Congress MP Manish Tewari and party veteran Margaret Alva on Friday congratulated former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on his discharge in the liquor policy case, and slammed the BJP's "politics of vendetta".

The two former Union ministers' congratulatory messages came even as the Congress took a swipe at the BJP and the AAP over a Delhi court giving a clean chit to Kejriwal in the 2021-22 excise policy case.

The Congress said it was a "predictable script" from the BJP and proceedings against its convenient "allies" in the AAP and others will quietly vanish in light of the Gujarat and Punjab elections (due next year).

In a post on X, Chandigarh MP Tewari said, "I congratulate Sh. Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues on their discharge. Vendetta should have no place in politics." Taking to X, Alva said, "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal on being discharged in the Excise Policy Case." "The false cases hoisted on Opposition leaders by investigative agencies serving as the BJP's in-house musclemen will all be thrown out by the courts as this one has," the Congress leader said.

Alva's remarks came after a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically-charged liquor policy case, and pulled up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.

The X account of Alva, who was the opposition's vice-presidential candidate in 2022, is not verified, but it is followed by several senior Congress leaders.

Alva was recently in the news for taking a divergent view on the row over the Youth Congress' shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

Alva had said there has to be dignity, discipline and a sense of responsibility at international events.

She, however, clarified that her views were personal and they did not diminish her unwavering commitment to the Congress. PTI ASK ASK ARI ARI