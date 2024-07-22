Cong vows to raise NEET, Agniveer strongly during Monsoon Session

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Top Congress leaders Monday held a meeting at the residence of Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss their strategy for the Monsoon Session, and decided to strongly raise issues related to the NEET-UG paper leak case, Agniveer scheme and Manipur violence, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, among others, were present during the party's Parliament Strategy Group meeting at Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence here.

"We have decided that we will raise the issue of farmers, Agniveer and NEET. We believe that we will put forward these issues in the Business Advisory Committee meetings of the two Houses. We also want that the discussion on selected ministries should be on issues connected with people," Tiwari told reporters after the meeting.

"We will also hold an INDIA bloc meeting Tuesday and decide the common issues," he said.

Sources said the party has also resolved to raise the issue of internal security situation in Jammu and Manipur.

The Congress on Sunday had asserted at an all-party meeting that issues such as the NEET 'scam', the Uttar Pradesh government's order to eateries and internal security situation in Jammu and Manipur, be taken up for discussion during the Budget session of Parliament.

The party is also expected to raise issues such as "challenges" on the borders with China and environmental concerns arising out of floods and natural disasters, deforestation and pollution. PTI ASK TIR