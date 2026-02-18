Cong walks out of Assam assembly, seeks disqualification of 2 MLAs over defection

Guwahati, Feb 18 (PTI) The Congress staged a walkout of the Assam assembly on Wednesday, demanding disqualification of its two MLAs who had joined the Raijor Dal recently.

As soon as the House assembled, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia sought the Speaker's ruling on two notices submitted by the Congress against the two legislators.

Abdur Rashid Mandal and Sherman Ali Ahmed, who were suspended by the Congress earlier, had joined the Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal.

Both are three-time MLAs from Western Assam constituencies.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary maintained that he just received the notices and would need time to go through them.

The Congress did not expel the two MLAs but expected that the Speaker would disqualify them from the assembly, he said.

As the Speaker refused to give any ruling on the notices, the Congress staged a walkout for the duration of the Question Hour.