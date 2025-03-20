Cong walks out of MP assembly over transport 'scam'; seeks CBI probe with SC monitoring

Bhopal, Mar 20 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday walked out of the Madhya Pradesh assembly after accusing the BJP government in the state of interfering in the probe into an alleged transport scam.

The BJP government has still not been able to come out with details of who owned 52 kilograms of gold and Rs 11 crore cash seized by the Income Tax department from an abandoned SUV at Mendori village near Bhopal in December 2024, said Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

The state government is also not disclosing details of a diary found during raids conducted at sites linked to former transport department constable Saurabh Sharma, said Singhar in the assembly.

"The diary contains crucial evidence that could expose many high profile persons involved in the scam. This is why the state government is not disclosing its details. The probe should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Supreme Court must monitor it," the LoP said.

Reacting to these allegations, MP Legislative Assembly Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said proceedings of the House were governed by established protocols.

State Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh said the probe was being conducted fairly and the state government was not interfering in it.

Dissatisfied with these responses, the Congress MLAs indulged in sloganeering and walked out of the House.

Earlier in the day, the Congress protested against the state government for "sleeping" amid scams and corruption with an MLA from the opposition party dressing up as Kumbhakaran, a character from the epic Ramayana who was renowned for his deep slumber.

During the protest led by Singhar in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the legislature complex premises, MLAs played the flute to wake up Kumbhakaran. MLA Dinesh Jain had donned the avatar of the character from the epic.

"The BJP government is sleeping like Kumbhakaran despite the state seeing scam after scam. That is why we demonstrated in this dramatic manner. The state has seen the nursing scam, transport scam, patwari scam. Youths are not getting jobs, farmers are not getting fertilisers but the government refuses to take any decision, nor is it taking action against corruption," Singhar told reporters. PTI LAL MAS BNM