Advertisment
National

Cong wanted to extend reservation on basis of religion: PM Modi in Tonk

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday charged that the Congress wanted to extend reservation on the basis of religion and give the right given to Dalits, backward and tribals to Muslims.

Advertisment

As soon as the Congress formed the government at the Centre in 2004, one of its first tasks was to reduce the SC/ST reservation in Andhra Pradesh and give reservation to Muslims, he said while addressing an election rally in Tonk.

"Modi is giving you a guarantee with an open heart that reservation for Dalits and backward tribals will neither end nor will it be allowed to be divided in the name of religion," he said.

The prime minister asserted that he understands the Constitution.

"Modi is dedicated to the Constitution. Modi is a person who worships Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he said.

Narendra Modi Congress Hanuman Jayanti Rajasthan 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Tonk
Advertisment
Subscribe