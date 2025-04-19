Cong wanted to field Thopte for speaker's position but Fadnavis played politics: Sapkal

Pune, Apr 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal claimed on Saturday that the party wanted to field its leader Sangram Thopte for the assembly Speaker's position but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scuttled their efforts.

Sapkal's claim comes amid speculation that Thopte is crossing over to the BJP.

"Recently, Congress had decided to make him the speaker of the legislative assembly but Devendra Fadnavis didn't allow him to reach that position. This was an injustice to Thopte. He should not come under the influence of Fadnavis," Sapkal told reporters in Pune.

Thopte, meanwhile, has removed the Congress logo from his cover image on his social media handles.

In what appears to be a bid to stop the former MLA from Bhor in Pune district to change his mind, Sapkal said he should cultivate the legacy of struggle in his family.

"Had Sangram Thopte become the speaker of the legislative assembly at that time, this situation wouldn't have arisen. Fadnavis is responsible. Thopte should not make a decision that will send a wrong message," the Congress leader said.

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as the speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly in December 2024 as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) decided not to put up a contest.