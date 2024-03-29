Cong wants 'friendly fights' on six seats, says Naseem Khan; will help BJP, retorts Raut

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Friday said the unilateral announcement of candidates by the Shiv Sena (UBT) had angered his party workers and the state unit was keen on "friendly fights" in six Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) comprise the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"We met today and decided to communicate to the central leadership that we will have friendly fights on six seats, namely Sangli, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West and some more places. The manner in which Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates on seats claimed by Congress has angered our party workers," Khan said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidates in Sangli, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West, while the NCP(SP) is claiming Bhiwandi.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said such fights would help the BJP.

Taking a swipe at its MVA ally, he said, "Congress is a mature party and I don't think it will allow friendly fights to help the BJP." In a sarcastic vein, he said such friendly fights should happen on all 48 seats in Maharashtra as well as in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Raut asserted there will be no discussion on seats anymore. PTI MR BNM