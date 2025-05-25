Cong wants PM's apology, BJP MP Jangra fired for 'tourists should have fought terrorists' remark

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday objected strongly to BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra's remarks that tourists should have put up a fight against terrorists in Pahalgam, demanding his sacking and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology in the matter.

The prime minister and the BJP leadership's silence should be seen as a "tacit approval" of Jangra's statement, said the opposition party. Its chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed BJP leaders were competing with each other to malign the Pahalgam victims and the armed forces.

Jangra's comments are being seen by the Congress as the latest in a series of deplorable remarks made recently by BJP leaders -- Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah and the state's deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda.

While the Congress claimed that Devda had said the entire Indian Army and brave soldiers were bowing at the feet of Modi, Shah had to apologise after his remarks linking the religion of terrorists behind the Pahalgam strike with that of Col Sofiya Qureshi triggered an outrage.

Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had briefed the media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and on Operation Sindoor.

Chiding the BJP in a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra's shameful statement has once again exposed the petty mentality of RSS-BJP." "MP Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda insulted our brave army, but PM Modi did not take any action. MP Minister Vijay Shah made lewd comments on our brave colonel, but has not been sacked to date," he said.

भाजपा के नेताओं में पहलगाम के पीड़ितों और हमारी वीर सेना पर लांछन लगाने की होड़ चल रही है।



भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद रामचंद्र जांगड़ा के शर्मनाक बयान ने एक बार फिर RSS-BJP की ओछी मानसिकता को उजागर कर दिया।



MP के उपमुख्यमंत्री जगदीश देवड़ा ने हमारी जाँबाज़ सेना का अपमान किया, पर… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 25, 2025

In the long post, he noted that when the wife of the naval officer killed in Pahalgam was being trolled on social media, "Modi ji was silent even then".

"Narendra Modi ji, you say that you have sindoor in your veins... If that is so, then you should sack these foul-mouthed leaders of yours for the respect of women," Kharge added.

Echoing the party chief's sentiments, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that BJP leaders were constantly insulting the Indian Army and the martyrs, "which exposes their petty and lowly mindset".

"This shameful statement of Jangra shows that the BJP, intoxicated with power, has become so insensitive that instead of blaming the security lapse... in Pahalgam... BJP MPs are questioning the martyrs and their wives," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Claiming the BJP has taken no action against Shah and Devda, he said the new statement is "highly objectionable".

"Why should the silence of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP leadership not be considered a tacit approval of these statements? Our clear demand is' Prime Minister Modi should apologize for this shameful statement and expel MP Ram Chander Jangra from the party," Ramesh added.

भाजपा नेता लगातार भारतीय सेना और शहीदों का अपमान कर रहे हैं, जो उनकी ओछी और घटिया मानसिकता को उजागर करते हैं।



राज्यसभा सांसद रामचंद्र जांगड़ा का यह शर्मनाक बयान बताता है कि सत्ता के नशे में चूर भाजपा इतनी संवेदनहीन हो चुकी है कि पहलगाम आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों के बलिदान के… pic.twitter.com/LOcDuIhPZL — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 25, 2025

Jangra on Saturday stoked a row by saying that the tourists who came under terrorist attack in the verdant meadows of Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, should have put up a fight and the women, who lost their husbands, should have acted like 'veerangna' (warrior women).

He claimed that the number of casualties would have been low had the tourists undergone Agniveer training and the ladies "lacked" the spirit of warrior women.