Cong 'warns' people EAC-PM Bibek Debroy has 'sounded bugle for junking Constitution'

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said Bibek Debroy, the chairman of the economic advisory council to the prime minister, has "sounded the bugle for junking the Constitution" whose prime architect was B R Ambedkar, and "warned" people about it.

"This has always been the agenda of the Sangh Parivar. Be warned, India!" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, citing Debroy's remarks in an article. "On this 77th Independence Day, the Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the PM has sounded the bugle for junking the Constitution — of which Dr. Ambedkar was a prime architect. He wants the country to embrace a brand new one," Ramesh said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his article, Debroy wrote, "Our current Constitution is largely based on the Government of India Act of 1935. In that sense, it is also a colonial legacy. In 2002, there was a report by a commission set up to review the working of the Constitution, but it was a half-hearted effort." "As with many aspects of law reform, a tweak here and another there won't do. We should start with first principles, as in the Constituent Assembly debates. What Constitution does India need for 2047?" he said.

"Much of what we debate begins and ends with the Constitution. A few amendments won't do. We should go back to the drawing board and start from first principles, asking what these words in the Preamble mean now: socialist, secular, democratic, justice, liberty and equality. We the People have to give ourselves a new Constitution," Debroy said. PTI ASK TIR TIR