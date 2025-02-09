Cong was ready for pre-poll alliance with AAP in Delhi but Kejriwal refused: Tariq Hameed Karr

Srinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karr on Sunday said the Congress was ready for a pre-poll alliance with the AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections but its convenor Arvind Kejriwal refused.

"Congress was always ready to go in alliance but it is Arvind Kejriwal who refused to be part of the alliance. He was not ready for a joint election," he said here.

Karra said the results of the Delhi Assembly polls were distressing but it was clear that any opposition alliance would be incomplete without the Congress.

"One thing that has emerged out of this whole process is that as far as INDIA bloc is concerned, I think it is a message to all the constituents that without the Congress, you cannot do anything," he said.

"In my opinion, the results are a message for the INDIA bloc that if we have to fight the menace of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), without the Congress it won't be possible. They must not get into petty issues. I hope that this message, which is very loud and clear, will reach the constituents of INDIA bloc," he added.

Karra said the Congress party has always been making sacrifices.

"Even in Jammu and Kashmir, we made a sacrifice. But if they still feel going solo is the option, then they should be ready for results like Delhi," he said.

The Congress leader said the outcome of the Delhi polls was the defeat of Kejriwal.

"It was a defeat of Kejriwal, his high-headedness that he could do miracles without the Congress. His arrogance cost him the government. Had he continued to fight in alliance, the BJP would not have come to power in Delhi," he said. PTI ZEH MIJ AS AS