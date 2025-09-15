Cong welcomes HC decision on Dasara inaugural, BJP says will bring law on coming to power

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) Several ruling Congress leaders on Monday hit out at the opposition BJP and its leaders, accusing them of doing "politics", as they welcomed the High Court's decision to dismiss petitions challenging the state government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate 'Mysuru Dasara' festivities this year.

While asserting that Dasara is a Hindu festival, the BJP said a legislation regarding organising Dasara will be enacted after the party comes to power in the state.

A High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice C M Joshi declined to entertain four public interest litigations (PIL), including the one filed by former BJP member of parliament from Mysuru Pratap Simha, stating that the petitioners had failed to demonstrate any constitutional or legal violation.

The Mysuru district administration on September 3 had formally invited Mushtaq to inaugurate the festival.

The controversy stems from allegations that Mushtaq has made statements in the past that are perceived by some as "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Kannada".

Simha and other critics argue that her selection for the festival, which traditionally begins with Vedic rituals and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari, disrespects religious sentiments and long-standing traditions associated with the event.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing an event, accused the BJP of doing "politics" in the name of caste and religion.

"They (BJP) say Banu Mushtaq should not offer prayers on Chamundi hill, she should not inaugurate Dasara as she is from other religion. I don't understand them. We are living in a secular system and the Constitution clearly says that there should be equality....despite so many years after independence, still some vested interests are behaving like bigots. This should be condemned by the entire society," he said.

Without taking Simha's name, the CM said, "If a former Lok Sabha member doesn't know the Constitution, what should we say?...such fools are there in our country. There are other issues to do politics, I won't say they shouldn't do it, because in a democracy, opposition's views should also be respected and that's the essence of democracy. But, misleading people is condemnable." Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the government takes decisions as per the Constitution.

"Let Prathap Simha and other BJP leaders read the Constitution properly. The courts also function in accordance with the Constitution and it has given its verdict....justice has flown from the seat of justice. We bow down to the court," he said.

The Deputy CM said, "Probably because he (Simha) was not given a ticket by his party (BJP during Lok Sabha polls), to show that he is alive in politics, he is making some efforts. Best wishes to him." Meanwhile, Simha said, he had approached the court expecting justice on the matter of "Hindu belief", "but the court has rejected my PIL using the word secularism and on the basis that Banu Mushtaq has the right to speech and right to decent." "I won't say anything on court, but in my prayer I had clearly cited her statement in 2023 objecting to the original culture of this land -- on Kannada being worshipped as Bhuvaneshwari and Kannada flag having the colours of arishina (turmeric yellow) and kumkuma (vermillion red)," he noted.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said the BJP on coming to power, will bring in a law on how to organise Dasara and who inaugurates it.

"The court's decision may be in connection with the government's stand that the festival organised by it is a Nada Habba (state festival) and the government has the right to invite anyone it chooses for inauguration. There is no legislation as to how Dasara should be held. Hence, the petitions have been dismissed by the court. We will bring in a law (on coming to power)," he said.

Noting that Dasara is organised according to Hindu traditions and as per the Panchanga (Hindu calendar), Ashoka said, after Siddaramaiah coming to power, there is a "Taliban government", they are sidelining Hinduness in it.

"So, a law has to be brought in for this purpose. No one had expected Siddaramaiah to do such a thing...if a Muslim can come and inaugurate the Dasara, despite it not being accepted in their religion, why can't Hindus inaugurate Muslim festivals. What's wrong in that?" he questioned.

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami', which falls on October 2.

Dasara is traditionally inaugurated on the first day by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, following an old video that went viral, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media. PTI KSU KH